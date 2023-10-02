BOWEN HANES & CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Atlanta, Georgia. The company was originally established in 1972 and has grown from its inception to now operate with an additional location in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The current company originated from Harold J. Bowen, Jr.’s decision to repurchase Bowen Management Co. in 1980 and moving it to its current headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Bowen Hanes & Co conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale, utilizing a top down approach to allocate its assets across a wide range of sectors. Bowen Hanes & Co invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, materials, and finance sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for an average of 22.4 quarters, although Bowen Hanes & Co only holds its top 10 allocations, which make up just under a fifth of its total holdings, for 4.8 quarters on average. Bowen Hanes & Co currently operates with 9 employees, of which 5 are investment professionals, and oversees over $2.2 billion in total assets under management spread across 179 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although the company’s total number of accounts has decreased in recent years, its total assets under management, despite some volatility, has increased, growing from $1.57 billion back in 2010 to its current amount. Bowen Hanes & Co mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up half of its client base, although most of its assets come from state and municipal entities, which make up over half of its attributed assets.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $2.82Bil. The top holdings were DE(2.70%), SCHW(2.70%), and TDY(2.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BOWEN HANES & CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BOWEN HANES & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 323,745 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/10/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $110.36 per share and a market cap of $201.61Bil. The stock has returned -25.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

BOWEN HANES & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:GNRC by 164,395 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.16.

On 02/10/2023, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $117.92 per share and a market cap of $7.47Bil. The stock has returned -59.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 107,190 shares in NAS:NFLX, giving the stock a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $280.49 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $362.5 per share and a market cap of $161.44Bil. The stock has returned -12.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-book ratio of 7.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.44 and a price-sales ratio of 5.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 428,510 shares in NYSE:MET, giving the stock a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.63 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, MetLife Inc traded for a price of $70.79000000000001 per share and a market cap of $55.15Bil. The stock has returned 3.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MetLife Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BOWEN HANES & CO INC bought 165,555 shares of NAS:PEP for a total holding of 210,873. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.37.

On 02/10/2023, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $172.78 per share and a market cap of $237.96Bil. The stock has returned 3.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-book ratio of 12.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.