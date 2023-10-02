Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 304 stocks valued at a total of $251.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(3.92%), SHV(3.89%), and FLOT(3.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 146,356 shares in ARCA:RISR, giving the stock a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.35 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF traded for a price of $31.3 per share and a market cap of $77.31Mil. The stock has returned 7.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:LMT by 6,308 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $464.67.

On 02/10/2023, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $470.09 per share and a market cap of $120.01Bil. The stock has returned 22.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-book ratio of 12.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought 36,123 shares of NYSE:FIS for a total holding of 47,750. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.04000000000001.

On 02/10/2023, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $73.95 per share and a market cap of $43.88Bil. The stock has returned -34.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-book ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought 32,905 shares of NYSE:TFC for a total holding of 83,902. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.87.

On 02/10/2023, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $47.93 per share and a market cap of $63.59Bil. The stock has returned -22.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VMBS by 20,830 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.96.

On 02/10/2023, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $46.55 per share and a market cap of $15.02Bil. The stock has returned -7.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

