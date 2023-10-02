TEXAS CAPITAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 170 stocks valued at a total of $821.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(20.33%), IWR(7.71%), and IEFA(4.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TEXAS CAPITAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 157,026 shares. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.69.

On 02/10/2023, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $141.15 per share and a market cap of $42.12Bil. The stock has returned -13.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a price-book ratio of 7.52.

The guru established a new position worth 464,691 shares in ARCA:XLF, giving the stock a 1.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.64 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $36.37 per share and a market cap of $34.09Bil. The stock has returned -9.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 38,369 shares. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/10/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $374.19 per share and a market cap of $279.71Bil. The stock has returned -9.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

The guru sold out of their 89,120-share investment in NYSE:DLR. Previously, the stock had a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.05 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $111.3 per share and a market cap of $32.00Bil. The stock has returned -20.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.01 and a price-sales ratio of 6.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 91,519 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.48999999999999.

On 02/10/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $90.06999999999999 per share and a market cap of $115.66Bil. The stock has returned -11.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

