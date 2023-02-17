James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the world’s #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, today announces the appointment of Farhaj Majeed as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Farhaj will assume the role effective February 20, he will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Aaron Erter and will serve on the Executive Leadership team. Farhaj will lead all aspects of James Hardie’s People, Talent & Rewards, DEI and Culture strategy.

Mr. Majeed joins James Hardie with a tremendous career spanning over 20 years in a variety of global and regional HR experiences with top tier companies such as Kraft Foods, Mondelez International, Abbott Laboratories and, most recently with Whirlpool Corporation where he led the Europe and MEA region as VP & CHRO, EMEA. Farhaj has held several leadership roles and led HR teams in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Commenting on the appointment of Farhaj Majeed, CEO Aaron Erter said, “Farhaj is a strategic and results driven global HR leader with vast knowledge and experience to help continue to develop our most important asset, our people. Our organization around the world will benefit from his rich experience.”

“It’s an honor to join James Hardie, a company with a rich heritage,” said Farhaj Majeed. “It’s also an exciting time to continue to drive a purpose & values driven organization, and contribute to the growth of our people and business.”

Mr. Majeed holds a Masters of Business Administration from the Institute of Business Management with an emphasis on Human Resources and Marketing.

James Hardie Industries

James Hardie (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX) is a world leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long-lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the world’s #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. The company pioneered the technology of fiber cement building products made from sustainable raw materials and continues to invest in innovation to transform the industry. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse global workforce of more than 5,000 employees across operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

