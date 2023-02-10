PR Newswire

FORNEBU, Norway, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth quarter 2022 marked the end of a transformational year for Aker BP. Following the successful Lundin integration, the company has doubled its production, reduced its unit costs, and consolidated its position as a global leader within low carbon oil and gas production.

Highlights for the quarter

(Numbers in brackets represent the previous quarter)

Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 started production – contributing to new record production for Aker BP of 432 (412) mboepd

Electrification of Edvard Grieg & Ivar Aasen completed – contributing to further reduction of the company's CO2 emissions to 3.1 kg CO2 per boe

completed – contributing to further reduction of the company's CO2 emissions to 3.1 kg CO2 per boe Plans for Development and Operations (PDOs) for projects with 730 mmboe in net resources submitted to Norwegian authorities

Operating profit of USD 2,214 (3,887) million and Net profit of USD 112 (763) million, impacted by lower oil and gas prices

(3,887) million and Net profit of (763) million, impacted by lower oil and gas prices Dividend per share increased to USD 2.2 (2.0) per share for 2023, equivalent to USD 0.55 per quarter

Comment from Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP:

- Fourth quarter marked the end of another remarkable year for Aker BP. Through the Lundin acquisition, we have doubled in size and created a stronger and more financially robust platform for future growth.

- Our operations have been safer and more efficient than ever, and we are a global leader when it comes to low CO2 intensity in our industry.

- And we have prepared and submitted PDOs for a large investment program which will contribute to new profitable growth and value creation both for Aker BP and its stakeholders.

- In sum, I am very pleased with these achievements, and I believe we are well on our way to building the E&P company of the future.

Guidance for 2023

Aker BP today also provides guidance for 2023, based on the company's business plan, consisting of the following key parameters:

Production of 430-460 mboepd

Capex of USD 3.0 -3.5 billion

-3.5 billion Exploration spend of USD 400 -500 million

-500 million Abandonment spend of USD 100 -200 million

-200 million Production cost of USD 7 -8 per boe

-8 per boe Dividend of USD 2.2 per share ( USD 0.55 per quarter)

Webcast presentation

Today at 08:30 CET, the management will present the results on a webcast available on www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

Attachments

Aker BP 2022-Q4 Report.pdf

Aker BP 2022-Q4 Presentation.pdf

Contacts:

Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 91 889 889

Tore Langballe, VP Communications, tel.: +47 907 77 841

Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1629/3712353/1839928.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3712353/8d66ae252d0a69f9.pdf Aker BP 2022-Q4 Report https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3712353/9a3482be576762d4.pdf Aker BP 2022-Q4 Presentation

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fourth-quarter-2022-results-aker-bp-asa-301743825.html

SOURCE Aker BP ASA