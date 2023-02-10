FranklinWH and Sunnova Team Up to Add Franklin Home Power Storage Solution to Sunnova's Energy as a Service Portfolio

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. ("FranklinWH"), a leader in whole-home energy management, has announced an agreement with Sunnova Energy International, Inc ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), a leading Energy as a Service ("EaaS") provider, to offer the Franklin Home Power system (the "FHP"), an AC-coupled storage solution, as an option for the Sunnova Adaptive Home™®, which integrates the use of solar, battery storage, energy control and management technologies. This will allow Sunnova to bring the FHP storage solution to existing solar customers, as well as to developers of new homes as a whole-home solution that will bring safe, reliable, and affordable state-of-the-art solar technology to new homes and communities.

image.jpg

"FranklinWH and Sunnova offer consumers the ability to create an optimized ecosystem for their home with a platform that can seamlessly monitor and control energy from the grid, home solar and battery storage system, and generator power," said Ke Bi, COO, FranklinWH Energy Storage. "Sunnova is a company that shares our vision, and we are pleased to be able to work closely with their network of dealers to help homeowners address today and tomorrow's home energy challenges. Together, we are focused on providing intelligent whole-home energy management systems with battery storage that are easy to install and operate."

"Sunnova's leading home energy system – the Sunnova Adaptive Home™®– provides energy security and energy affordability by offering a better energy service at a better price," said Michael Grasso, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, Sunnova Energy International. "We see the FHP storage solution as a strong addition to our EaaS offerings, and one that integrates easily to enhance the lives of our customers."

The FHP is an AC-coupled solution with lithium iron phosphate chemistry and can be applied with any solar inverter. The FHP comes with aPower, which is an AC battery with a built-in advanced inverter, and the aGate, which is the energy management device that connects to the grid, home loads and the solar system. The FHP storage solution is a scalable system with density allowing up to 15 units. The storage solution is pre-assembled for fast and easy installation. Designed to meet homeowners' needs today and the future, the FHP storage solution provides self-consumption, TOU, and backup modes for great flexibility for homeowners.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading U.S. Energy as a Service ("EaaS") provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable, and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®. For more information, please visit sunnova.com.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the Franklin Home Power system ("FHP"). FranklinWH is a research-driven company focus on next-generation residential energy management and storage solution. Founded in 2019, headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, and funded by Sequoia Capital, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. We are also AVL listed with multiple financial institutions. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy independence at franklinwh.com.

FranklinWH Media Contact:
[email protected]

Sunnova Media Contact:
[email protected]

FranklinWH_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN11356&sd=2023-02-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franklinwh-and-sunnova-team-up-to-add-franklin-home-power-storage-solution-to-sunnovas-energy-as-a-service-portfolio-301743840.html

SOURCE FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN11356&Transmission_Id=202302100152PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN11356&DateId=20230210
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.