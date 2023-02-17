STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Bambuser AB ( STO:BUSER, Financial) ( FRA:5JL, Financial) Bambuser reports another solid quarter, closing 2022 with ARR of SEK 149.1 million, representing year over year growth of 56.7% at constant exchange rates ("CER"). The cash balance closed at SEK 378.5 million, sufficient to take Bambuser to positive cash flow.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 13%p. quarter over quarter following initiatives to trim the cost base and make the business more efficient. Consequently, the Free Cash Flow margin also improved by 55%p. quarter over quarter.



Bambuser signed several new contracts with enterprise customers across all markets in the quarter, including Guerlain, Amway, and Oriflame. The Company further renewed and expanded several contracts, including Tommy Hilfiger, Parfume Christian Dior, Yoox Net-a-Porter, and Farfetch.



Q4 2022 Key highlights

Continued solid ARR growth while seeing significant improvements to profitability and cash flow.

ARR of SEK 149.1 million, +56.7% y/y at constant exchange rates ("CER") driven by continued strong momentum in the Americas.

Net Sales of SEK 59.3 million (53.0) with SaaS revenue growth of +41% y/y.

Adjusted EBITDA of SEK -26.7 million (-25.0), representing a -41% margin and a 13%p. margin improvement vs. Q3 2022.

Free Cash Flow of SEK -21.6 million (-25.9), representing a -36% FCF margin and a 55%p. margin improvement vs. Q3 2022.

End of quarter Cash Balance of SEK 378.5 million (542.4), which is sufficient to take Bambuser to positive cash flow.

Bambuser One-to-Many Cartridge for B2C Commerce launched on Salesforce AppExchange.

The full Q4 2022 report is published at https://ir.bambuser.com/report-archive

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading Video Commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of our senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology.

