Bintai Kinden Wins RM14.2 Million Project from TNB

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
bintai.jpg

Company to install two 132kV transformer bays in Negeri Sembilan

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Feb 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd (Bursa: BINTAI, 6998), a mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering services specialist, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Kejuruteraan Bintai Kindenko Sdn Bhd (KBK), has been awarded a project worth RM14.2 million by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) for the installation of two 132kV transformer bays air insulated switchgear complete with the relevant primary, secondary, cables and all associated civil works located in Pasir Besar, Negeri Sembilan.


Low_BintaiKinden2023210.jpg
Executive Director of Bintai Kinden, En. Azri Azerai


The project's scope of work also includes a 33kV building, two 300kVA 33/0.415kV local transformers, 33kV GIS single busbar (eight outgoing, two incomer, two local transformers and two bus-ties), 33kV CRP, 33kV RTU, 33kV SIP and 33kV MPE, neutral earthing system, earthing system extension, lightning protection system, associated secondary works (protection & telecontrol) and, associated underground cable works for power transformer, local transformer and bus-tie.

KBK, a specialist in M&E engineering services, was also awarded a project worth RM39.0 million by TNB for the installation of a 132kV underground cable double circuit in late November 2022.

Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden said, "We are happy to work with TNB as both parties have a working relationship and track record going back some years. The award of the contract is also testament to our expertise and experience in M&E engineering services including design, installation and commissioning.

"Bintai Kinden has in recent years been growing our range of expertise through investments and acquisitions that leverage on our strengths and market network. The Company has mid-to-long-term plans to transform to a multidisciplinary M&E engineering services specialist that also include strategic partnerships like the one we recently inked with Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad."

Past TNB projects in which Bintai Kinden has been involved in include the 132kV Kuchai Lama switching station, 132kV MRT Bukit Serdang switching station, 132kV single-circuit underground cable from PMU Galloway to PMU KLCC2 and, 132kV bulk supply connection to KTMB Sentul feeder station. Total unbilled order book under M&E segment of Bintai Kinden is RM143.41 million.

Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad: 6998 [BURSA: BKC], http://bintai.com.my/

Source: Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.



Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.