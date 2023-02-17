LONDON, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ( FRLN) today announced the closing of the previously announced sale of its CMC-focused German subsidiary, Freeline Therapeutics GmbH, along with certain related intellectual property, to Ascend Gene and Cell Therapies Ltd., for $25 million, subject to purchase price adjustments.



Concurrent with the closing, Freeline and Ascend entered into an intellectual property agreement that assigned certain intellectual property rights, including patents and know-how related to CMC capabilities and technologies, to Ascend. Freeline maintained its rights to its AAVS3 capsid, and the agreement includes a back-license to Freeline of the assigned rights necessary to develop and commercialize its current product candidates. The companies also entered into a transition services agreement that allows Freeline to maintain flexible access to analytical and process development capabilities and dedicated personnel for a period of 18 months following the closing of the transaction.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. The company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments for chronic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally designed AAV vector and capsid (AAVS3), along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing or dysfunctional protein into the patient’s bloodstream. The company is advancing clinical programs in Fabry disease and Gaucher disease Type 1. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in the United States. For more information about the company, visit www.freeline.life or connect with Freeline on LinkedIn and Twitter.

