MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autoscope Technologies Corporation (OTCQX: AATC) today announced that they have qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Autoscope Technologies Corporation previously traded on NASDAQ.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “AATC.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Autoscope Technologies Corporation intends to report quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements in addition to any relevant current events.

“We are excited to commence trading on the OTCQX Market,” said Frank Hallowell, Interim Chief Executive Officer for Autoscope Technologies Corporation. “The decision to start trading on the OTCQX Market should result in a benefit to the Company’s shareholders by reducing the expenses and permitting management to focus on operating and growing the company. We are focused on delivering shareholder value and look forward to offering investors the opportunity to invest strategically in technology and engineering companies.”

About Autoscope Technologies Corporation

Autoscope Technologies Corporation is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. We give Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information – including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics – to make more confident and proactive decisions. We are headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visit us on the web at autoscope.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

