KIA SPORTAGE CROWNED UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR IN 2023 AUTOGUIDE AWARDS

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023

Sportage's Complete Redesign Catapults it to the Top of a Crowded Segment

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Kia Sportage has been named the Utility Vehicle of the Year in the 2023 AutoGuide Awards, in which AutoGuide editors recognize the best vehicles on the market today.

KIA_Sportage_X_Pro.jpg

"The Sportage is a Kia icon, but it's been elevated to new heights after its significant overhaul for the 2023 model year," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "We're humbled the esteemed editors at AutoGuide have recognized how much thought we put into improving the Sportage and expanding the model line with HEV and PHEV powertrains."

Since 2013, the AutoGuide Awards celebrate the best new or significantly updated vehicles of the year. Truck and SUV categories were added in 2014, and after taking 2020 off, the Awards returned in 2021 with more categories, including Family Vehicle and Green Vehicle of the year. This year's 2023 awards refined the categories to four: Car, Truck, Utility Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle of the year.

"What more can we say about this small SUV than we already have?" said AutoGuide managing editor Mike Schlee. "It won our massive 11-vehicle comparison shootout this past summer and continues to impress us every time we drive it. With gas, hybrid, and plug-in versions available, there's a little something for everyone as well."

For model year 2023, the Sportage underwent a significant change. Developed as part of Kia's new global brand transformation, "Movement that Inspires," the 2023 Sportage subcompact SUV delivers more for today's savvy and adventurous consumers with a more capable trim level (X-Pro) and Sportage Hybrid and Sportage Plug-In Hybrid variants.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

Kia_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA11286&sd=2023-02-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-sportage-crowned-utility-vehicle-of-the-year-in-2023-autoguide-awards-301743722.html

SOURCE Kia America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA11286&Transmission_Id=202302100600PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA11286&DateId=20230210
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.