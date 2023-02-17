GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the “Company”) ( LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, has announced that, with its latest technological advancements and achievements in natural language processing (NLP), the Company is working on an AI-powered online chatbot demo.



LIZHI plans to integrate the chatbot into the Company’s diverse product matrix, which will further enrich users' social audio and interactive audio entertainment experience.

LIZHI is committed to driving ongoing product innovation for interactive audio entertainment through continuous exploration and advancement of cutting-edge technologies along with the Company’s strengths in developing online audio products. Years of in-depth research and experience in technological optimization have enabled LIZHI to develop the chatbot, which leverages NLP technology – similar to how OpenAI's ChatGPT is also based on NLP technology. LIZHI’s chatbot is now able to intelligently analyze, comprehend and derive meaning from natural, text-based human language, and reply with automated text-based responses.

Using the insights and knowledge into AI gained from experience in online audio and interactive entertainment, LIZHI hopes to continue expanding the possible applications and usage scenarios of NLP technologies and actualize more implementation of these technologies in its audio products.

In addition to the text-based chat function, LIZHI plans to further enhance its chatbot’s features by leveraging Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and Text-to-Speech (TTS) technology, and launch a voice-based chatbot that is capable of automated voice dialogue.

In the years to come, LIZHI will continue advancing the technologies that support and enhance the Company’s products, and then apply these advancements to a wider range of usage scenarios – ultimately providing users with a richer and even more personalized content and audio experience.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

