CI+Global+Asset+Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending February 28, 2023 in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before February 28, 2023 to unitholders of record on February 22, 2023. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is February 21, 2023, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of February 22, 2023.

Trading Symbol Distribution Amount (per unit) CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGG $0.1092 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS $0.0936 CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CCOR $0.0337 CCOR.B $0.0324 CCOR.U US$0.0347 CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series) CDLB $0.0329 CDLB.B $0.0321 CDLB.U US$0.0334 CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series) CFRT $0.0831 CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series) CGAA $0.0260 CI Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund (ETF Series) CGBN $0.0181 CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series) CGHY $0.0418 CGHY.U US$0.0419 CI Global Investment Grade ETF CGIN $0.0540 CGIN.U US$0.0540 CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRA $0.0770 CI Global Green Bond Fund (ETF Series) CGRB $0.0278 CGRB.U US$0.0274 CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRE $0.0860 CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series) CGRN $0.0500 CGRN.U US$0.0500 CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CINC $0.0621 CINC.B $0.0617 CINC.U US$0.0589 CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series) CINF $0.0690 CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series) CMAR $0.0670 CMAR.U US$0.0670 CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CMDO $0.0640 CMDO.U US$0.0640 CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series) CMEY $0.0720 CMEY.U US$0.0720 CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series) CRED $0.0500 CRED.U US$0.0500 CI High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $0.1879 CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged) CTIP $0.0000 CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $0.0400 CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $0.0311 CI Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $0.0320 FIG.U US$0.0248 CI Preferred Share ETF FPR $0.0768 CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series) FSB $0.0320 FSB.U US$0.0320 CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF ONEB $0.1040 CI Canadian REIT ETF RIT $0.0675

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the applicable ETF’s prospectus.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CI Liquid Alternative investment funds have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these investment funds from conventional fund structure include increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes; increased ability to sell securities short; and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. While these strategies will be used in accordance with the investment funds' investment objectives and strategies, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the pace at which your investment decreases in value.

