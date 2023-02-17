GestureTek Accepted into Membership of the Association of Children's Museums

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) technology division, GestureTek Media, www.GestureTek.com, www.GestureTekHealth.com, announces its acceptance into membership by the Association of Children's Museums, the world's foremost professional society supporting and advocating on behalf of children's museums, and those who work at and otherwise sustain them. GestureTek has earned its place within this community through service already to many children's museums that focus on youngsters' creativity and instinct for engagement. GestureTek is a trusted and possibly unique supplier within this specialty.

GestureTek's new membership with the Association signals an initiative by GestureTek to deepen its ties to the world's thousands of museums and the hundreds of millions of visitors they serve. It is estimated that there are over 50,000 museums of various kinds in over 200 countries worldwide. GestureTek's patented advancements in the technology of touchless immersive gesture control for interactive learning and discovery have been proven to delight the public in such settings.

GestureTek's first act as new member of the Association of Children's Museums will be to participate in, and support as an exhibitor, the ACM's annual InterActivity conference in New Orleans April 26-28, 2023. The conference is being hosted by the Louisiana Children's Museum and is the largest gathering of children's museum professionals in the world.

image.pngPhoto Caption: GestureTek attends its first tradeshow as a division of Winning Brands (OTC:WNBD) at ACM InterActivity 2023, April 26-28, 2023 in New Orleans, hosted this year by the Louisiana Children's Museum. The conference is the largest gathering of children's museum professionals in the world.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS' GESTURETEK

Winning Brands' GestureTek Division is the inventor and early developer of an increasingly hot tech segment that aims to control digital displays and devices through touchless hand and body movements. GestureTek's patented technology has been at the leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive gesture recognition and control of a wide array of visual display systems, across diverse industries, including museums. The GestureTek brand is well known and respected in this market, and enjoys a large commercial customer base worldwide. A brief overview of GestureTek's award-winning history in medical and other sectors can be seen in its websites or found in any internet search with the search term "GestureTek".

Company websites include: www.GestureTek.com and www.GestureTekHealth.com. Abundant video resources are also available at https://vimeo.com/search?q=GestureTek.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Winning Brands Administration Eric Lehner, CEO
+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8, [email protected]

GestureTek Business Enquiries Vincent J. Vincent, CEO and Erol Vekil, President
+1 416-340-9290, [email protected]; [email protected]

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

