ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) technology division, GestureTek Media, www.GestureTek.com, www.GestureTekHealth.com, announces its acceptance into membership by the Association of Children's Museums, the world's foremost professional society supporting and advocating on behalf of children's museums, and those who work at and otherwise sustain them. GestureTek has earned its place within this community through service already to many children's museums that focus on youngsters' creativity and instinct for engagement. GestureTek is a trusted and possibly unique supplier within this specialty.

GestureTek's new membership with the Association signals an initiative by GestureTek to deepen its ties to the world's thousands of museums and the hundreds of millions of visitors they serve. It is estimated that there are over 50,000 museums of various kinds in over 200 countries worldwide. GestureTek's patented advancements in the technology of touchless immersive gesture control for interactive learning and discovery have been proven to delight the public in such settings.

GestureTek's first act as new member of the Association of Children's Museums will be to participate in, and support as an exhibitor, the ACM's annual InterActivity conference in New Orleans April 26-28, 2023. The conference is being hosted by the Louisiana Children's Museum and is the largest gathering of children's museum professionals in the world.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS' GESTURETEK

Winning Brands' GestureTek Division is the inventor and early developer of an increasingly hot tech segment that aims to control digital displays and devices through touchless hand and body movements. GestureTek's patented technology has been at the leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive gesture recognition and control of a wide array of visual display systems, across diverse industries, including museums. The GestureTek brand is well known and respected in this market, and enjoys a large commercial customer base worldwide. A brief overview of GestureTek's award-winning history in medical and other sectors can be seen in its websites or found in any internet search with the search term "GestureTek".

Company websites include: www.GestureTek.com and www.GestureTekHealth.com. Abundant video resources are also available at https://vimeo.com/search?q=GestureTek.

