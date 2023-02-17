Propel Holdings Inc. (“Propel”) (TSX: PRL), an innovative fintech company dedicated to credit inclusion, announced today that its board of directors has declared its Q1 2023 dividend of C$0.095 per common share, payable on March 7, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 21, 2023.

Propel has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Propel

Propel (TSX: PRL) is an innovative financial technology (“fintech”) company, committed to credit inclusion by facilitating fair, fast and transparent access to credit through its proprietary, industry-leading online lending platform. Understanding the challenge faced by millions of people without adequate access to credit, Propel, through its operating brands, is dedicated to bringing appropriate credit solutions to consumers in Canada and the United States. For more than a decade, Propel has leveraged its expertise in consumer lending, its robust capabilities in artificial intelligence and underwriting, and its steadfast dedication to a superior customer experience to facilitate approximately one million loans and lines of credit to consumers in need. For more information, please visit propelholdings.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005777/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership