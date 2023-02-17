Capella University Announces Accreditation of Master of Science in Human Services Program

Capella University – an institution dedicated to providing flexible online degree programs to help working adults advance in their careers – announced today that its Master of Science (MS) in Human Services earned accreditation from the Council for Standards in Human Services Education (CSHSE). It becomes the first online human services master’s program to earn CSHSE accreditation after submitting a detailed self-study and hosting a site visit for peer reviewers.

“Capella University is incredibly proud to offer the first online master’s program in human services to earn CSHSE accreditation,” said Capella University President Dick Senese. “Our students and faculty have demonstrated a commitment to building strong communities through flexible education options, and I am excited to witness the continued leadership that this program produces.”

The MS in Human Services degree program, which is offered through Capella’s GuidedPath learning format, prepares learners to serve as leaders within communities and human services organizations and to understand and address the trends and needs of individuals, communities, organizations, and societies within their social and built environments. Learners may pursue specializations in leadership and organizational management or social and community services.

“I am honored that the Council for Standards in Human Services Education has accredited our master’s program in human services,” said Dr. Heather Welzant, Dean of Capella University’s School of Public Service and Education. “Since the program’s inception, it has supported the development of human services professionals who have gone on to become vital members of their communities, thanks in large part to our exceptional faculty.”

To learn more about Capella University’s MS in Human Services, visit the program website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.capella.edu%2Fonline-degrees%2Fms-human-services-program%2F.

To learn more about GuidedPath, visit the learning format website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.capella.edu%2Fcapella-experience%2Fguidedpath%2F.

ABOUT CAPELLA UNIVERSITY

Capella University (www.capella.edu) is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Founded in 1993, the university is dedicated to providing flexible, professionally aligned online degree programs designed to help working adults advance in their careers. Known for its commitment to learner success, academic quality and innovations in online education, Capella pioneered competency-based direct assessment programs allowing students to learn at their own pace. For more information, call 1.888.CAPELLA (888.227.3552).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005047/en/

