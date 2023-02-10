Palatin to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on February 15, 2023

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2023

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2023 operating results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on February 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast



Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Results Press Release

02/15/2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET



Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call-Live

02/15/2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET

US Toll Free Dial-In Number:

1-888-506-0062

International Dial-In Number:

1-973-528-0011

Participant Access Code:

928705



Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call-Replay

02/15/2023-03/01/2023

US Toll Free Dial-In Number:

1-877-481-4010

International Dial-In Number:

1-919-882-2331

Participant Access Code:

47637

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com or by accessing this link.

About Palatin
Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.

