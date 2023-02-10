PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results before the market opens on Monday, February 27th, 2023. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of our website at https://investor.opera.com .

Management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Monday, February 27 at 8:00 am Eastern Time (ET).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 877-830-2597

China: +10-800-714-1507 or +10-800-140-1382

Hong Kong: +80-090-1494

Norway: +47 80-01-3780

United Kingdom: +44 0-808-101-1183

International: +1 785-424-1877

Confirmation Code: OPRAQ422

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Wolfson

[email protected] or (917) 348-6447

Learn more about Opera at www.investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

