Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( CRNX) today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at the annual SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference, which is being held in a virtual format February 14-16, 2023.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Time: 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time

The live and archived webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section on the Crinetics’ website at www.crinetics.com/events.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in Phase 1 clinical studies for CRN04777, an investigational, oral somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist in development for congenital hyperinsulinism, and for CRN04894, an investigational, oral ACTH antagonist in development for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts.

Contacts:
Chas Schultz
VP, IR & Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(858) 450-6464

Investors / Media:
Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
(212) 915-2577

Aline Sherwood
Scienta Communications
[email protected]
(312) 238-8957

