Marcus & Millichap Declares Regular Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

1 minutes ago
Marcus+%26amp%3B+Millichap+Inc.+%28NYSE%3A+MMI%29, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.25 per share, or approximately $10.4 million. The dividend will be payable on April 6, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2023. Any and all future dividends are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include forward-looking statements, including the Company’s business outlook for 2023, the anticipation of further interest rate increases and inflation, the execution of our capital return program, including the initiation of a semi-annual dividend policy, and expectations for market share growth. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to:

  • general uncertainty in the capital markets, a worsening of economic conditions, and the rate and pace of economic recovery following an economic downturn;
  • changes in our business operations;
  • market trends in the commercial real estate market or the general economy, including the impact of rising inflation and higher interest rates;
  • our ability to attract and retain qualified senior executives, managers and investment sales and financing professionals;
  • the effects of increased competition on our business;
  • our ability to successfully enter new markets or increase our market share;
  • our ability to successfully expand our services and businesses and to manage any such expansions;
  • our ability to retain existing clients and develop new clients;
  • our ability to keep pace with changes in technology;
  • any business interruption or technology failure, including cyber and ransomware attacks, and any related impact on our reputation;
  • changes in interest rates, availability of capital, tax laws, employment laws or other government regulation affecting our business;
  • our ability to successfully identify, negotiate, execute and integrate accretive acquisitions; and
  • other risk factors included under “Risk Factors” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In addition, in this release, the words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “goal,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “should” and similar expressions, as they relate to our Company, our business and our management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

GuruFocus Screeners

