Blink to provide reliable charging to Hertz customers at all greater Phoenix area charging stations for both Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers.

Phoenix, AZ, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, is proud to announce it has teamed up with Hertz to provide FREE EV charging to Hertz customers renting electric vehicles while visiting for the big game over the weekend in the greater Phoenix area.

The demand for rental cars during large, high-profile events increases significantly, and Hertz has brought in additional EV rentals to meet that need. To help customers charge their EV rentals, Blink is providing free, reliable, fast charging to customers who rent from all Phoenix-area Hertz locations. As drivers pick up their EV from participating Hertz locations, they will receive a Blink activation card that can be used for charging at the many publicly available Blink chargers in the greater Phoenix area for free until 12:00 a.m. MST, Tuesday, February 14.

“Blink applauds Hertz in their effort to grow their EV fleet and providing an opportunity for many to experience driving an electric vehicle for the first time through this promotion,” said Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Blink Charging. “As a pioneer in the industry, Blink is excited to have Hertz showcase the incredible benefits and value of electric vehicles and to see how convenient EV charging can be.”

Hertz anticipates approximately 500 EVs to be rented from its Phoenix area locations for those attending the big game over the weekend. Blink and Hertz are encouraging drivers to return their vehicles fully charged to help ensure a smooth handover experience for the next EV rental driver.

“We’re excited to welcome thousands of travelers to Phoenix for the big game and partner with Blink to provide free charging for our EV customers,” says Dave Knudtson, Hertz Division Vice President. “It’s encouraging to see more people renting EVs, especially when traveling to major events like this. Together with Blink, we look forward to providing a great EV rental and charging experience.”

Through large-scale acquisition agreements with Tesla, Polestar and GM, Hertz is assembling a diverse fleet of EVs at a range of price points. Hertz has tens of thousands of EVs available for rent at more than 500 Hertz locations across 38 states. Hertz’s objective is for one-quarter of its fleet to be electric by the end of 2024.

Blink, with its distribution facility located in the Phoenix area, has a large network of Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers in the region that will be able to reliably service Hertz electric vehicles.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 66,000 charging ports across 27 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including our estimate of U.S. charger production and those described in Blink Charging’s Q3 2022 Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

855-313-8187

Blink Media Contact

[email protected]