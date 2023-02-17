KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Stonecrest, its latest new, single-family home community situated off Race Track Road in St. Johns County. The new homes at Stonecrest are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Stonecrest is zoned for highly rated St. Johns County schools, and future community amenities will include a playground and pool.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys.

“We are pleased to offer spacious new homes that live bigger for less in St. Johns County,” said Todd Holder, President of KB Home’s Jacksonville division. “Stonecrest will feature a variety of future amenities, including a pool and playground, and families will appreciate the community’s proximity to highly rated schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans are designed for contemporary living, with a focus on creating roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient, and to provide healthier indoor air environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Stonecrest is situated in a convenient area of St. Johns County that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. Located off Interstate 95 and Highway 9B and close to major employment centers, the community is also near The Pavilion at Durbin Park and Shoppes at Bartram Park, which offer a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment.

The Stonecrest sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours. Homebuyers have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Home shoppers can also attend the grand opening event on Saturday, Feb. 11, during which they can tour the model homes and enjoy complimentary food from Twisting Roots and Kona Ice® food trucks, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pricing begins from the $360,000s.

