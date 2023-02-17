DENVER, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID [ AUID] a leading provider of secure identity authentication solutions, is partnering with Juniper Research, a provider of research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, to present an educational webinar titled “Accelerating Zero Trust with Unphishable Human Factor Authentication” on February 15, 2023 at 1 pm ET.

Join Nick Maynard, Head of Research at Juniper Research, and Jeremiah Mason, Chief Product Officer at authID, as they discuss how rampant phishing attacks and credential compromise make legacy multi-factor authentication (MFA) a thing of the past. Discover how unphishable human factor authentication eliminates passwords, stops account takeover and advances the move towards a zero-trust identity strategy.

Additionally, this webinar will discuss:

The state of and outlook for the identity authentication market

How legacy MFA solutions work and what their limitations are

An understanding of the zero trust framework and how this will apply in practice

How human factor authentication can deliver secure, seamless authentication

Understanding human factor authentication use cases for both workforce and consumer applications

Register now by clicking or visiting bit.ly/3IaCZXF. Registration is open to all but space is limited.

About authID® Inc.

At authID® ( AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity authentication through VerifiedTM, an easy-to-integrate Human Factor Authentication™ (HFA) platform. Human Factor Authentication combines strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication with cloud biometrics to authenticate the human behind the device. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID eliminates passwords to fortify enterprise security and trust between organizations, employees, and customers. For more information, go to www.authid.ai.

authID Media Contact

Peter Curtis, CMO

authID.ai

E: [email protected]

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to global hi-tech communications sectors; providing consultancy, analyst reports, and industry commentary.

Juniper Research Media Contact

Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: [email protected]