authID® and Juniper Research to host "Accelerating Zero Trust with Unphishable Human Factor Authentication" webinar

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID [ AUID] a leading provider of secure identity authentication solutions, is partnering with Juniper Research, a provider of research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, to present an educational webinar titled “Accelerating Zero Trust with Unphishable Human Factor Authentication” on February 15, 2023 at 1 pm ET.

Join Nick Maynard, Head of Research at Juniper Research, and Jeremiah Mason, Chief Product Officer at authID, as they discuss how rampant phishing attacks and credential compromise make legacy multi-factor authentication (MFA) a thing of the past. Discover how unphishable human factor authentication eliminates passwords, stops account takeover and advances the move towards a zero-trust identity strategy.

Additionally, this webinar will discuss:

  • The state of and outlook for the identity authentication market
  • How legacy MFA solutions work and what their limitations are
  • An understanding of the zero trust framework and how this will apply in practice
  • How human factor authentication can deliver secure, seamless authentication
  • Understanding human factor authentication use cases for both workforce and consumer applications

Register now by clicking or visiting bit.ly/3IaCZXF. Registration is open to all but space is limited.

About authID® Inc.
At authID® ( AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity authentication through VerifiedTM, an easy-to-integrate Human Factor Authentication™ (HFA) platform. Human Factor Authentication combines strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication with cloud biometrics to authenticate the human behind the device. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID eliminates passwords to fortify enterprise security and trust between organizations, employees, and customers. For more information, go to www.authid.ai.

authID Media Contact
Peter Curtis, CMO
authID.ai
E: [email protected]

About Juniper Research
Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to global hi-tech communications sectors; providing consultancy, analyst reports, and industry commentary.

Juniper Research Media Contact
Sam Smith, Press Relations
T: +44(0)1256 830002
E: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0NjczMCM1NDAyNjg5IzIyMDkxOTU=
authID-ai.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.