Evolv Technology Named Official Fan Screening Provider for VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Evolv+Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced that it has partnered with venue management goliath ASM+Global to enhance safety and security for patrons and staff at VyStar+Veterans+Memorial+Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Concertgoers will now pass through Evolv+Express%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E when enjoying a show at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena which welcomes up to 15,000 guests each show and is managed by ASM Global for the City of Jacksonville. Built in 2003, the Arena is home to the ECHL Icemen, NAL Jacksonville Sharks, the ABA Jacksonville Giants and the Florida/Georgia Hall of Fame. The Arena has hosted the NCAA Men’s Regional Basketball Championships as well as some of the biggest names in entertainment including: Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Cher, Kevin Hart, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Rihanna, Dave Matthews Band, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Disney On Ice, Cirque du Soleil, Pearl Jam, Eric Church and many more.

“Security across our portfolio of venues is our top priority, and upon learning about Evolv Express, we were blown away by the system’s ability to enhance safety without negatively impacting guest experience,” said Michael Kenny, general manager, ASM Global. “Our guests should have a seamless and expedited entry that allows them to visit concessions and quickly get to their seats, and we’re proud to provide that to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena patrons – and eventually, guests of our other venues across the city - moving forward.”

“As one of the world’s leading producers of live event experiences, ASM Global is dedicated to exceeding guests’ expectations through its use of best-in-class technologies and processes,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “Its decision to work with Evolv demonstrates its recognition that we’re dually committed to providing a top-notch experience that is focused on safety. We’re ecstatic that our continued track record of success and countless customer testimonials have led us here.”

The award-winning Evolv Express systems are used at many iconic venues in the U.S., Europe and Mexico, including Lincoln+Center+for+the+Performing+Arts, Six+Flags+America, Dollywood, Hard+Rock+International and London’s AO Arena. In 2022 alone, Evolv+detected+and+stopped+more+than+100%2C000+weapons%2C+excluding+law+enforcement%2C+from+entering+its+customers%26rsquo%3B+venues.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 425 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fevolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2021, that was filed with the SEC on March 28, 2022, as may be updated in other filings we make with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022 that was filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005077/en/

