Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) announced today that it will release its outlook for 2023 on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Dan Houston, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Deanna Strable, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 10:00am ET on March 2, 2023, to provide details on the company’s outlook for 2023 as well as longer-term, including key earnings drivers and capital deployment. Houston, Strable and other members of the Principal executive management team will be available for a question and answer session during the conference call.

A recast fourth quarter 2022 financial supplement, including the impacts of the targeted improvements for long-duration insurance contracts accounting guidance (LDTI), along with a slide presentation will be posted to principal.com%2Finvestor after market close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

You can access the Thursday, March 2 conference call several ways:

Connect to principal.com%2Finvestor to listen to a live webcast. Please go to the website at least 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, and to download/install any necessary audio software.



Via telephone by registering+in+advance through Call Me, a zero hold-time telephone dial-back service, or by dialing in one of the following numbers 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. 877-407-0832 (U.S. and Canadian callers) +1 201-689-8433 (International callers)



An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the live earnings call via: Online at principal.com%2Finvestor Telephone: 877-660-6853 (U.S. and Canadian callers) +1 201-612-7415 (International callers) Access code: 13736280 The replay will be available until March 7, 2023



