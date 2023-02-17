Altus Power Introduces Community Solar Partnership Program to CBRE and Blackstone Employees across The Northeast

Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power”) (NYSE: AMPS) today announced, in partnership with Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and CBRE (NYSE: CBRE), Altus Power has advanced its Community Solar Partnership Program for large enterprises by offering each company’s employees the opportunity to subscribe to the benefits of clean electricity from solar arrays owned and operated by Altus Power. Employees who subscribe to Altus Power’s Community Solar Partnership Program will receive a discount on the power they use compared with their local utility, generating savings on their monthly utility bills while also supporting the transition to clean energy.

The Community Solar Partnership Program has been implemented in New York City and Westchester County, NY, where employees from both CBRE and Blackstone’s programs were selected and are currently benefitting from credits on their electricity bills driven by energy that is generated by Altus Power from its Zerega community solar project. Zerega generates clean electricity locally on the rooftop of a large self-storage facility in the Bronx, New York.

Altus Power and CBRE plan to extend the program to employees in Hawaii, Maryland and New Jersey where Altus Power is developing additional solar assets tailored to community solar customers. There is additional potential for expansion of this partnership in Minnesota, Massachusetts and Illinois, where Altus Power also has assets serving community solar customers.

“We are excited to offer our Community Solar Partnership Program to Blackstone and CBRE employees as an easy way for them to go green and save money,” said Daniella Gray, Head of Customer Relations at Altus Power. “This program is an attractive employee perk and we expect other employers will be interested in offering it as part of their benefit plans.”

“It’s great to have another avenue to partner with Altus Power,” said Alison Caplan, Chief People Officer, CBRE. “Offering the opportunity to subscribe to community solar differentiates CBRE’s benefits program and will help our people – whether they own or rent their homes – benefit from clean energy without costly equipment installation.”

“Blackstone is proud to offer employees across New York City and Westchester regions the unique opportunity to benefit from the clean electricity generated by Altus Power Community Solar with a discount to their utility bills,” said Paige Ross, Global Head of Human Resources at Blackstone.

Altus Power is in discussions with other parties to create additional employee benefit programs. Employers interested in creating a Community Solar Partnership Program can reach out to Altus Power’s Customer Team at [email protected]. Individuals interested in signing up directly for Altus Power Community Solar can contact [email protected]. For more detailed information on Altus Power Community Solar and how it works, please visit our Community+Solar+website or download the Altus Power Community Solar App available in the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, CT, is the premier commercial-scale clean electrification company serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with an end-to-end solution. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

