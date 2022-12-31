CRESUD SACIFyA announces its results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 ended December 31, 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 10, 2023

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the second quarter of FY 2023 ended December 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2023 showed a gain of ARS 19,237 million compared to a gain of ARS 74,081 million registered in the same period of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2023 reached ARS 17,579 million, decreasing by 40.3% compared to the same period in 2022. Agribusiness adjusted EBITDA was ARS 4,754 million, 78.5% lower than the same period of 2022, mainly explained by lower productive results from the sugarcane activity in Brazil and lower farmland sales.
  • The 2023 campaign is progressing with mixed conditions, sustained commodity prices, rising costs and climatic challenges in Argentina, where crop yields are being affected by a severe drought.
  • During the quarter, our subsidiary Brasilagro sold a fraction of 1,965 hectares of its Rio Do Meio farm, in the State of Bahia, Brazil, for the sum of BRL 62.4 million and a fraction of 863 hectares of the "Morotí" farm located in the State of Boquerón, Paraguay, for an amount of USD 1.5 million.
  • During the period, we continued with the share's buyback program, reaching approximately 1% of the share capital and increased our stake in IRSA. CRESUD' s direct and indirect holding in IRSA amounts to 56.7% to date.
  • In November 2022, the Company made available to shareholders a cash dividend in the amount of ARS 3,100 million, equivalent to ARS/share 5.29 and ARS/ADS 52.86.

Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
6M FY 2023 ended December 31, 2022

Income Statement

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Agricultural Business Revenue

36,905

48,794

Agricultural Business Gross Profit

5,584

15,393

Urban Properties Revenues

24,916

17,173

Urban Properties Gross Profit

20,587

13,534

Consolidated Gross Profit

25,748

28,524

Consolidated Result from Operations

(16,959)

66,126

Profit for the Period

19,237

74,081




Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders

10,574

41,310

Non-Controlling interest

8,663

32,771




EPS (Basic)

18.08

70.02

EPS (Diluted)

15.30

59.44




Balance Sheet

12/31/2022

06/30/2022

Current Assets

138,046

161,651

Non-Current Assets

575,557

595,514

Total Assets

713,603

757,165

Current Liabilities

137,508

211,142

Non-Current Liabilities

279,005

250,170

Total Liabilities

416,513

461,312

Non-Controlling Interest

172,593

178,103

Shareholders' Equity

297,090

295,853

The Company's market capitalization as of December 31, 2022, was approximately USD 396 million. (59,217,257 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 6.69)

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its second quarter of the FY 2023 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:
https://irsacorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dWGbz9GMScqh1q4YhqS71Q
Webinar ID: 895 0262 1386
Password: 001102

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950

Israel: +972 2 376 4510 or +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509

Brasil: +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668

Estados Unidos: +1 386 347 5053 or +1 507 473 4847 or +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 689 278 1000 or +1 719 359 4580 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 305 224 1968 or +1 309 205 3325 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623

Chile: +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848

Investor Relations Department.
https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
+5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

favicon.png?sn=MX11501&sd=2023-02-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cresud-sacifya-announces-its-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2023-ended-december-31-2022-301743970.html

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MX11501&Transmission_Id=202302100801PR_NEWS_USPR_____MX11501&DateId=20230210
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.