Nordson Corporation Appoints Sarah Siddiqui as Chief Human Resources Officer

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) announced that Sarah Siddiqui has been named executive vice president and chief human resources officer, effective February 20, 2023. Ms. Siddiqui succeeds Shelly Peet, who had previously announced her intention to retire. Ms. Siddiqui will be responsible for leading Nordson's global human resources organization and furthering the Company’s Ascend talent strategy while also overseeing the Company’s community relations and foundation work.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005705/en/

Sarah_Siddiqui.jpg

Sarah Siddiqui (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Siddiqui joins Nordson with over 20 years of global strategic HR experience, having worked across aerospace, financial services, and pharmaceutical industries, including United Technologies/Raytheon Technologies and Citigroup. In her most recent role within Collins Aerospace at Raytheon Technologies, she was responsible for driving organizational alignment, creating talent solutions and building an inclusive culture across an organization of 11,000 employees.

Sundaram Nagarajan, president and chief executive officer, said, “Sarah’s background as an experienced HR leader within several large multinational organizations provides her with a valuable perspective that will support Nordson's focus on our Ascend Strategy priorities, including culture, inclusion and diversity, talent development and more. Her proactive approach, strategic mindset and strong values make her a great fit for Nordson.”

Ms. Siddiqui succeeds Ms. Peet, who plans to retire in March, after nearly 20 years of leadership within the Company’s human resources and information technology/information systems functions, as well as the Nordson Corporation Foundation.

Mr. Nagarajan continued, “On behalf of the entire Nordson team, I’d like to thank Shelly for her many contributions to the Company. During her tenure, Shelly built a global HR organization, implemented consistent enterprise HR talent processes and helped integrate multiple acquisitions. She remained steadfastly dedicated to building a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion across the leadership team. We wish her the very best in her retirement.”

About Sarah Siddiqui

Ms. Siddiqui began her career in HR with a pharmaceuticals company and worked both in India and England, before pursuing a master’s degree from Cornell University. She then joined Citigroup in total rewards and progressed within the HR function in strategic project and business partner roles. She led talent and diversity at Sikorsky/United Technologies Corporation before taking on business partnering roles for various businesses within Raytheon Technologies, where she was also involved in acquisition integration. Ms. Siddiqui holds a Bachelor of Arts from Lady Sriram College Delhi University, a Master of Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, and a Master of Professional Studies in HR and Industrial Relations from Cornell University.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com%2FNordson_Corp or www.facebook.com%2Fnordson.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230209005705r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005705/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.