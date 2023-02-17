Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company will report fiscal 2022 fourth quarter financial results on Friday, March 24, after the market closes.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. will hold its conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET via Twitter Spaces and traditional dial-in channels.

Twitter Spaces

The earnings call will be hosted from the Safe+%26amp%3B+Green+Holdings+Corp.+corporate+Twitter+account by CEO and Chairman Paul+Galvin and Mark Moran of Equity+Animal

To ask questions during the Q&A portion of the call, participants must join the Twitter Spaces using a mobile device

Dial-In Information

To join the webcast live:

Toll-free dial-in number: 888-506-0062

International dial-in number: 973-528-0011

Conference ID: 500795

To access the recording:

Toll-free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay passcode: 47687

A webcast of the call will be broadcast live and will be available for replay on the Company’s website: https%3A%2F%2Fir.safeandgreenholdings.com%2F

A replay will also be available automatically after the call ends on the Company’s Twitter account for 30 days.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, the company focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood & steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings factories and operated by SG Echo. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the Company’s plans to report fiscal 2022 fourth quarter financial results on Friday, March 24, after the market closes. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to report fiscal 2022 fourth quarter financial results as planned, the Company’s ability to expand within various verticals, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

