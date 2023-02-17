Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced today that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

William ‘Obi’ Greenman, Cerus’ president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to be in attendance at BTIG’s MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Tuesday, February 14 th and Wednesday, February 15 th .

William 'Obi' Greenman and Kevin Green, Cerus' vice president and chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 8th at 1:30 PM EST. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen132/cers/2009322. A replay will be available after the event.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex, a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.

