DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company's fourth-quarter 2022 operating and financial results. In advance of the call on March 2, 2023, DermTech will issue its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings press release.

About DermTech

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to improve the lives of millions by providing non-invasive precision dermatology solutions that enable individualized care. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using its Smart Stickers™. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information, please visit DermTech.

Forward-Looking Statements

