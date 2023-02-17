Steel Partners and Steel Sports Announce OMG Inc as the 2022 Kids First Cup Winner

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) and Steel Sports are thrilled to announce OMG Inc. as the winner of the 2022 Kids First Cup.

OMG Inc. President Hubert McGovern (holding cup) takes photo with employees who received sponsorships to coach local youth. (Photo: Business Wire)

After winning the 2021 Inaugural Kids First Cup, OMG Inc. illustrated their continued dedication to our shared purpose by positively impacting their local community and putting “kids first.” This year OMG hosted a soccer camp for 40 kids of OMG employees and their local community to enjoy. The camp’s curriculum focused on our Core Values of Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment, with many campers receiving certificates when they exhibited the core values. The week also included a competitive and spirited staff soccer game. OMG positively impacted 757 kids through our Sponsorship program, coaching relationships, and camp. OMG’s sponsorship awards provided $10,000 and eight active coaches to the communities around OMG.

“Through our Sponsorship and Coaching Programs, our employees have positively impacted over 2,500 children in our local communities in a dozen sports and competitive programs that include robotics, mountain biking, cheerleading, soccer, baseball, special needs programs, and more.” said Warren Lichtenstein, Steel Partners Executive Chairman. “OMG stood out again this year, and I am extremely proud to award them their second Kids First Cup. Thank you to all our employees who participated in our sponsorship, coaching, and camp programs. We look forward to expanding our positive impact in 2023.”

“We’re honored to receive this important award for the second year in a row,” said Hubert McGovern, president of OMG. “I am so proud of our OMG staff for embracing our shared purpose to forge future leaders by intentionally teaching life lessons through sports and competition. I want to thank Warren and Steel Sports for providing our staff with many opportunities to strengthen our community.”

About OMG

OMG is a leading U.S. manufacturer and global supplier of specialty fasteners, adhesives, tools, and related products for commercial and residential construction applications. We employ over 550 fantastic employees in the United States, Canada, Europe and China, and operate manufacturing and distribution facilities in Agawam, Mass, Addison, Ill, Charlotte, N.C., and in Rockford, Minn. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.omginc.com.

About Steel Sports

Headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, Steel Sports is a social impact business with the mission of inspiring youth to reach their potential, on and off the field, by developing them as athletes and people through the Steel Sports Coaching System - The Lasorda Way. Through its "kids first" approach, Steel Sports is establishing a new standard in youth sports and coaching, forging the next generation of leaders by instilling Steel Sports' core values: Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment. Steel Sports creates a positive youth sports experience for over 100,000 athletes each year. For more information, visit www.steelsports.com.

About Steel Partners Holdings, LP

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) (NYSE: SPLP) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports.

