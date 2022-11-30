PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it delivered its first B737-800 following its passenger-to-freighter conversion which was completed by Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. ("AEI") at the Kelowna Flightcraft LTD (dba KF Aerospace) facility in Canada. The newly converted B737-800SF was delivered to Compass Cargo Airlines Limited in Goodyear, Arizona.

Michael Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, stated, "We're pleased to celebrate this inaugural delivery and wish to thank AEI and KF Aerospace for their exceptional work on this deal. We believe this passenger-to-freighter conversion of a B737-800 demonstrates our team's ability to create solutions and maximize the value of the mid-life portion of our narrow-body aircraft fleet."

Mr. Inglese continued, "We're also excited to build a new relationship with Compass Cargo Airlines Limited and believe the versatility and reliability of the B737-800SF will help them meet the growing demand for express air cargo."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2022, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 250 aircraft leased to 76 customers located in 46 countries.

