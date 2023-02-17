Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Investors may access the call via live webcast at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2271%2F47624. Please join the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to start time.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends on February 16, 2023 through March 2, 2023 at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2271%2F47624.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco LLC and New Valley LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005783/en/