Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK) (the "Company"), a leading sweet snacks company, announced today it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after market close by posting the following materials on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hostessbrands.com%2Fnews%2Fevents.

Earnings press release and presentation along with management’s pre-recorded prepared comments (in PDF format and audio) will be available at approximately 4:00 p.m. EST

Live question and answer session with Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Travis Leonard, Chief Financial Officer, will now begin at 5:00 p.m. EST

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-451-6152 from the U.S. and +1-201-389-0879 internationally or use the following Call me™ link: https%3A%2Fcallme.viavid.com. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Tuesday, March 7, 2023, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or +1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13735597.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a snacking powerhouse with a portfolio of iconic brands and a mission to inspire moments of joy by putting our heart into everything we do. Hostess Brands is proud to make America’s No. 1 cupcake, mini donut and sugar-free cookie brands. With 2021 annual sales exceeding $1.1 billion and employing approximately 2,600 dedicated team members, Hostess Brands produces new and classic snacks, including Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands please visit www.hostessbrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005082/en/