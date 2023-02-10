AAM to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 17

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DETROIT, Feb. 10, 2023

DETROIT, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year financial results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 17, 2023. A press release announcing the results will be issued before the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.

AAM_Logo.jpg

To participate by phone, please dial:

(877) 883-0383 from the United States
(412) 902-6506 from outside the United States

Callers should reference access code 3177234.

To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the call, visit investor.aam.com. A replay will be available one hour after the call is complete until February 24, 2023. To listen to the replay please dial:

(877) 344-7529 from the United States
(412) 317-0088 from outside the United States

When prompted, callers should enter replay access code 5108684. The audio replay will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.

About AAM:

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 85 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow.

For more information:

Investor Contact

David H. Lim
Head of Investor Relations

(313) 758-2006

[email protected]

Media Contact

Christopher M. Son
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
(313) 758-4814
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE09437&sd=2023-02-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aam-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-february-17-301742354.html

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE09437&Transmission_Id=202302100800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE09437&DateId=20230210
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.