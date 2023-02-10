PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera, one of the world's major browser developers, announced today the upcoming integration of AI-generated content (AIGC) services into its PC and mobile browsers. Opera is also taking steps towards expanding its existing AI program into AIGC for its browser, news and gaming products through its own solutions and new as well as existing partnerships.

New AI-based services are reshaping both what products can do and what users expect from them. The interest in AI services has surged with ChatGPT recently surpassing 100 million users in record time. Opera's forthcoming AI integration follows the browser's track record of giving users direct access to the internet's most in-demand platforms, such as TikTok, Telegram, and WhatsApp.

"In more than 25 years of our company's history, we have always been at the forefront of browser innovation. Whether inventing browser tabs or providing our users with built-in access to generative AI tools, we always push the limits of what's possible on the web," said Song Lin, Co-CEO of Opera. "Following the mass interest in generative AI tools, we believe it's now time for browsers to step up and become the gateway to an AI-powered web".

"We see the rise of Generative Intelligence as the beginning of a new future in which consumer app developers like Opera will be able to build experiences on top of AI-based platforms. We are excited to see the rapid roll-out of developer programs for solutions such as Google Bard, for example, and are starting to build and roll out new experiences in web browsing that not very long ago seemed impossible to achieve," added Per Wetterdal, Head of Strategic Partnerships and AI ecosystem.

Augmenting the browser experience with AI

Opera is planning to add popular AI-generated content services to the browser sidebar. On top of that, the company is also working on augmenting the browsing experience with new features that will interact with these new generative-AI-powered capabilities. Among the first features to be tested is a new "Shorten" button in the address bar that will be able to use AI to generate short summaries of any webpage or article.

Users of the Web are constantly flooded by content in amounts that are impossible for us to process. With generative AI helping us create written materials faster, there will only be more and more content. Beyond giving its users access to AI services such as ChatGPT, Opera also decided to look at this opportunity from another angle and to develop an AI-solution that filters through all the content and summarizes it for users in a relevant way.

"It is Opera's belief that with AI solutions springing up both for text, image, and audio generation and in countless other forms, we are at the brink of a new era of creativity on the Web. That's why we're reshaping the browser to allow our users to tap into all these resources and to unfold their full potential in the best possible way," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP PC Browsers and Gaming at Opera.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator, developing web browsers for desktop and mobile platforms for more than 25 years. Its flagship products include the Opera browser; OperaGX, the world's first browser for gamers, and Opera Crypto Browser, a Web3-focused browser. All of Opera's browser products have unique built-in features that enhance the browsing experience and empower and protect users online, such as a free in-browser VPN, ad blocking and tracker blocking capabilities, protection from malicious websites, and more. Opera also has a track record and several years of experience of using deep-learning AI to deliver a better news experience to the users of our news and football apps. Opera's browsers, gaming, Web3 and news products are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). Download the Opera browser from www.opera.com .

