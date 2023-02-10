PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) ("KIDPIK" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its Spring 2023 collection filled with fresh color palettes and blossoming styles that are ready for a season of new adventures. Voted the number one subscription box for kids for the 4th consecutive year by My Subscription Addiction . The time-saving, convenient, commitment free subscription service delivers personalized fashion in a box for girls and boys sizes 12 months to 16. Each Kidpik box is filled with items that create 3 or more mix-and-match outfits including shoes that are unique to each child.

"Spring is a time of fresh looks and beautiful Spring colors. Each Kidpik subscription box is styled to create complete head-to-toe outfits to welcome the season. This collection is filled with pastels, bright styles, and our famous must-haves that are perfect for spring wardrobe refreshes and beyond," said Ezra Dabah, Kidpik's CEO.

Expertly Styled Subscription Boxes

Kidpik's subscription boxes are styled in-house. Parents take a quick quiz to share their kids' style preferences. The average price is $16 per piece when you keep the entire box. Kidpik offers a try before you buy experience with no styling fees.

Denim Days in New Colorways

Jeans are the go-to pair of pants for the ultimate in versatility. They go with everything and can go anywhere. Moving from staple pieces to statement looks, Kidpik's denim looks for girls include a range of styles like wide leg jeans, denim dresses and oversized denim shirts. The new Spring season is embraced with pastel colors in blues, pinks, greens, and oranges.

Focus on Florals

No Spring collection would be complete without a selection of floral patterns. Designed in-house at Kidpik's New York studio, delightful designs can be found on skirts, the brand's signature dresses, matching skirt sets, and always classic twin sets.

Designs for Boys

Even the boy who lives in sweats will be won over by the soft fabrics and comfort features of Kidpik's tees and knit denim. Bottoms feature a range of styles from garment dyed pull on pants to straight leg jeans and classic chinos. The colors are vibrant and versatile and pair perfectly with your boy's favorite graphic tee or conversational button down shirt. Denim jackets in happening hues complete the look on cool mornings and are the perfect Spring wardrobe addition.

Stylish Spring Shoes

For girls and boys completing a head-to-toe look means wearing the perfect pair of shoes . This season is all about white sneakers in low and high-top styles. Lace high-tops for girls are always on trend and feature side zippers for easy on and off. Whether going on vacation or living in warm climates, sandals from Kidpik complete the fashion look.

Shoppers looking for inspiration can find styling ideas in Kidpik's spring look book that is shoppable.

About KIDPIK Corp.

Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ: PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix & match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a personalized box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary algorithm technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. KIDPIK also sells its branded clothing and footwear through the e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com. For more information, visit www.kidpik.com.

