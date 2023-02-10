Kidpik Spring Collection Blossoms with Trendy Denim, Pops of Pastels & Stylish Footwear

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) ("KIDPIK" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its Spring 2023 collection filled with fresh color palettes and blossoming styles that are ready for a season of new adventures. Voted the number one subscription box for kids for the 4th consecutive year by My Subscription Addiction. The time-saving, convenient, commitment free subscription service delivers personalized fashion in a box for girls and boys sizes 12 months to 16. Each Kidpik box is filled with items that create 3 or more mix-and-match outfits including shoes that are unique to each child.

"Spring is a time of fresh looks and beautiful Spring colors. Each Kidpik subscription box is styled to create complete head-to-toe outfits to welcome the season. This collection is filled with pastels, bright styles, and our famous must-haves that are perfect for spring wardrobe refreshes and beyond," said Ezra Dabah, Kidpik's CEO.

Expertly Styled Subscription Boxes
Kidpik's subscription boxes are styled in-house. Parents take a quick quiz to share their kids' style preferences. The average price is $16 per piece when you keep the entire box. Kidpik offers a try before you buy experience with no styling fees.

Denim Days in New Colorways
Jeans are the go-to pair of pants for the ultimate in versatility. They go with everything and can go anywhere. Moving from staple pieces to statement looks, Kidpik's denim looks for girls include a range of styles like wide leg jeans, denim dresses and oversized denim shirts. The new Spring season is embraced with pastel colors in blues, pinks, greens, and oranges.

Focus on Florals
No Spring collection would be complete without a selection of floral patterns. Designed in-house at Kidpik's New York studio, delightful designs can be found on skirts, the brand's signature dresses, matching skirt sets, and always classic twin sets.

Designs for Boys
Even the boy who lives in sweats will be won over by the soft fabrics and comfort features of Kidpik's tees and knit denim. Bottoms feature a range of styles from garment dyed pull on pants to straight leg jeans and classic chinos. The colors are vibrant and versatile and pair perfectly with your boy's favorite graphic tee or conversational button down shirt. Denim jackets in happening hues complete the look on cool mornings and are the perfect Spring wardrobe addition.

Stylish Spring Shoes
For girls and boys completing a head-to-toe look means wearing the perfect pair of shoes. This season is all about white sneakers in low and high-top styles. Lace high-tops for girls are always on trend and feature side zippers for easy on and off. Whether going on vacation or living in warm climates, sandals from Kidpik complete the fashion look.

Shoppers looking for inspiration can find styling ideas in Kidpik's spring look book that is shoppable.

About KIDPIK Corp.
Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ: PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix & match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a personalized box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary algorithm technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. KIDPIK also sells its branded clothing and footwear through the e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com. For more information, visit www.kidpik.com.

Media Contact:
Julianne Beffa
636-675-9063
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH10664&sd=2023-02-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kidpik-spring-collection-blossoms-with-trendy-denim-pops-of-pastels--stylish-footwear-301743422.html

SOURCE Kidpik

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH10664&Transmission_Id=202302100831PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH10664&DateId=20230210
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.