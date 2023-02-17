The movie “My First of May” as principally led and produced by AMTD Digital Media Limited under AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD) has successfully completed shooting and it will be ready to release next to the market.

This movie brings together a team of award-winning actors and actresses, including Aaron Kwok (郭富城), Paw Hee-ching (鲍起静), Gigi Leung (梁咏琪) and Patrick Tam (谭耀文) etc., which has been dubbed the magnificent cast that gives the movie its quality assurance.

AMTD Digital is committed to supporting and cultivating the development of young talents in the entertainment and performing arts industry. This time, AMTD Digital stands alongside James Hung (孔令政), the standard bearer of a new generation of China Hong Kong movie directors, aiming to create international opportunities and platforms for young generation in the industry and delivering high-quality entertainment and cultural content to the world.

AMTD Digital has amassed significant experience in the cinema industry through mobilising and repeatedly working with superstars and celebrities such as Andy Lau (刘德华), Aaron Kwok (郭富城), Sean Lau (刘青云) etc. It has also invested heavily in worldwide coverage of multi-media, such as L'Officiel, DigFin and Forkast News. AMTD Digital continues to create, promote and distribute rich content, consistently showcasing FinTech, Web3, art and cultural diversities over the years at world economic forums, Hong Kong FinTech Weeks, Singapore FinTech Festivals, and other large-scale events to bring intellectual stimulus and promote cultural integration to the public.

To date, AMTD Digital Media and Entertainment Group, being AMTD Digital’s media, cultural and entertainment arm, and including therein AMTD Digital Media Limited, has become one of the major operating subsidiaries under AMTD Digital, and boasts enormous credentials and experience to produce, promote and distribute quality, entertaining and cultural contents, images and outputs to the public.

