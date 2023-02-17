Northern Trust has appointed Carlos J. Arrizurieta President of the Northeast Region, where he will be responsible for leading multi-disciplinary Wealth Advisory teams in the delivery of holistic advice and outstanding client service in the New York City, Greenwich, and Boston markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005061/en/

Carlos Arrizurieta, Northern Trust (Photo: Business Wire)

Previously, Arrizurieta was Senior Vice President and Senior Managing Director in Northern Trust’s Miami office, where he led a team serving ultra high net-worth clients with comprehensive wealth management services that incorporate investment management, trust and fiduciary services, banking, and financial advisory solutions.

“Carlos is a proven leader serving high-net worth and ultra high-net worth clients, with an emphasis on providing holistic advice and counsel,” said Glenda G. Pedroso, President of East Region, Northern Trust Wealth Management. “We look forward to his leadership as he expands his role to serve our clients in the northeast, accelerate growth in the region and nurture our talent acquisition, development and retention efforts.”

A finance veteran with more than 37 years of experience, Arrizurieta also served as Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo Private Bank and Managing Director at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management and Citi Private Bank.

Arrizurieta earned his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Finance and his Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in Finance from the University of Miami.

He is on the Board of Directors of the Miami Dade Beacon Council and holds the Certified Financial Planner™ designation.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with $351.4 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.northerntrust.com%2Fterms-and-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005061/en/