CLEVELAND, Feb. 10, 2023

CLEVELAND, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of Key Private Bank, was selected as the "Best Multi-family Office" in the $10 billion - $20 billion category at the 2023 Private Asset Management (PAM) awards from a shortlist of five outstanding multi-family office providers.

Key Family Wealth is a national business with a long and distinguished history of advising business owners and complex families through a team of experts and client service specialists while also delivering exceptional client service. This is the third consecutive year Key Family Wealth has been honored with this distinction.

This distinguished award recognizes industry-leading firms that have delivered exceptional advice, client service and investment returns. The selection criteria for this award included quantitative and qualitative measures such as client growth, new products, tools that demonstrate innovative thinking tailored for families with substantial wealth, and client service demonstrated through client testimonials.

For more than two decades, the PAM Awards have recognized high-performing firms and wealth advisors operating within the private asset management industry who have proved themselves over the course of the last year. The judging process, using an independent panel made up of industry experts, reviews a mixture of qualitative and quantitative performance indicators.

"We are delighted to be recognized for the Best Multi-family Office for the third year in a row by Private Asset Management. Winning this award across consecutive years is a testament to the unparalleled care and service we provide to our families," said Gary Poth, head of Key Family Wealth. "We have an outstanding team of tenured professionals helping our business owners and families to maximize the after-tax growth of their wealth and protect their wealth as it transitions to their children and grandchildren."

About Key Family Wealth
Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of Key Private Bank, is one of the largest and oldest multi-family offices in the country managing more than $17.3 billion in AUM and $5.7 billion in AUA at December 31, 2022. Key Family Wealth develops and implements impactful advisory, investment, tax, and estate strategies which have helped scores of business owners successfully transition their privately held businesses over the past several years. Clients receive a dedicated team of advisors with expertise in investments, tax, philanthropic, credit and estate planning who are focused on delivering a world class client experience to help ultra-high net worth families grow, retain, and protect wealth across generations

About KeyCorp
KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189.8 billion at December 31, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

