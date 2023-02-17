Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders, held in Toronto on February 9, 2023, each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated December 16, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. Directors have been appointed to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Appointment of Auditors – Approved

Outcome Percentage of Votes Cast For* Percentage of Votes Cast Withheld* Approved 99.99% 0.01%

Election of Directors – Approved

Nominee Outcome Percentage of Votes Cast For* Percentage of Votes Cast Withheld* James Irving Approved 99.99% 0.01% John Bode Approved 99.99% 0.01% Janet Ecker Approved 99.99% 0.01% Vincent Gasparro Approved 98.74% 1.26% Wendy Henkelman Approved 99.99% 0.01% Mary Junck Approved 99.99% 0.01% Andrew MacLeod Approved 99.99% 0.01% Daniel Rotstein Approved 98.44% 1.56% Peter Sharpe Approved 99.94% 0.06%

Shareholder Rights Plan Reconfirmation – Approved

Outcome Percentage of Votes Cast For* Percentage of Votes Cast Withheld* Approved 98.11% 1.89%

*As a vote for each motion was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects only those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.

