Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders, held in Toronto on February 9, 2023, each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated December 16, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. Directors have been appointed to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.
Appointment of Auditors – Approved
Outcome
Percentage of Votes Cast For*
Percentage of Votes Cast Withheld*
Approved
|
99.99%
0.01%
Election of Directors – Approved
Nominee
Outcome
Percentage of
Votes Cast For*
Percentage of Votes Cast Withheld*
James Irving
Approved
99.99%
0.01%
John Bode
Approved
99.99%
0.01%
Janet Ecker
Approved
99.99%
0.01%
Vincent Gasparro
Approved
98.74%
1.26%
Wendy Henkelman
Approved
99.99%
0.01%
Mary Junck
Approved
99.99%
0.01%
Andrew MacLeod
Approved
99.99%
0.01%
Daniel Rotstein
Approved
98.44%
1.56%
Peter Sharpe
Approved
99.94%
0.06%
Shareholder Rights Plan Reconfirmation – Approved
Outcome
Percentage of Votes Cast For*
Percentage of Votes Cast Withheld*
Approved
98.11%
1.89%
*As a vote for each motion was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects only those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.
About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.
