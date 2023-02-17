MOGO Signs LOI With Nils Lahr and OrionsWave To Acquire Social Gaming Engine and Platform Technology

4 minutes ago
WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports and social platform company driving collegiate esports tournaments, team, and player development in India, today announced that the Company has executed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire, implement and relaunch the social challenge and betting platform and technology developed by Nils Lahr and OrionsWave.

Nils Lahr is an American entrepreneur, inventor, and computer scientist known for his work in the streaming media industry. He has shaped Hollywood's ideas on advanced digital media applications for both broadcast and movies, co-founded the Windows Media division at Microsoft, won an Emmy award in 2005 for "Streaming Media Architecture," and has helped the largest corporations in the world move to digital media. He co-founded Synergy Sports Technologies and was CTO and architect of iBEAM Broadcasting.

Nils' protocol development helped bring on the new era of streaming media. He also provided streaming expertise for James Cameron's "Return to the Titanic" project, implemented the first digital studio in the world and the first ad insertion system for banners on the internet, worked with the Olympics to enable them to stream the Beijing Olympics, and provided the US Olympic Basketball team with tools to analyze their competitors using video statistics.

"This letter of intent heralds an important development for MOGO as we continue to assemble the team and underlying technologies for expanding the capabilities and offerings of our esports social media platform," said Mobile Global Esports CEO Dave Pross. "The opportunity to work with Nils and acquire rights to his proven gaming, challenge and social betting IP is an exciting development for MOGO and we look forward to consummating this deal."

Terms of the LOI were not disclosed.

About Mobile Global Esports Inc.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) is a mobile esports and social platform company that holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments, teams, and players in India. Mobile Global Esports ("MOGO" or "Mogo") was organized in March of 2021 to carry on and expand an esports business (the "Business") started by its predecessor in 2016. MOGO is now building out and expanding its esports business, with special focus on India and other South Asian markets. For more information about the Company, please visit MOGO's website and Instagram, Facebook & Twitter social media accounts. Investors can sign up for updates at MOGO Investor Relations Site: https://ir.mogoesports.com/alerts

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "potential," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "management believes," "we believe," "we intend" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. These statements are based on our management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future events, which in turn are based on currently available information. These expectations, beliefs and assumptions could prove inaccurate. Although we believe that the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations, beliefs and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Media Contact: Rich Schineller, 941.780.8100, [email protected]

SOURCE: Mobile Global Esports



https://www.accesswire.com/738905/MOGO-Signs-LOI-With-Nils-Lahr-and-OrionsWave-To-Acquire-Social-Gaming-Engine-and-Platform-Technology

