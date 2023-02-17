MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / AllStar Health Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:ALST) announces "The Sports Metaverse Mega Mall", (https://shop.ozonemetaverse.io/) in now "Live" and will bring a unique shopping experience to their shoppers in the future. The shopping experience was made possible by many of our working business partner(s) in conjunction with TGI Advent Galaxy (TSPG), XR-LABS, ADVENT GALAXY Inc.

About XR-LABS: Founded in Miami, FL XR-LABS is a co-created community of professionals and enthusiasts. Who are passionate about building and connecting Global AR/VR/XR Networks, that aim to integrate with other emerging technology. We seek to empower and accelerate Tech Communities and content creators. To both catalyze and inspire Local and global Alliances, our long-term goal is to create Original IP Content and showcase the latest and greatest in the Global XR industry.

Starting on 2022 XR Miami Metaverse will be the only Web Dapp Metaverse in the world with multi-chain adoption and NFT Marketplaces for all of Miami real world businesses and places.

About ADVENT GALAXY Inc. and its main product ADVENT EXPO: Expo is going to become a central meeting place and center for important social interactions between people of different backgrounds and age groups. Underlying technology allows for merchants, consumers, and large enterprises to be replaced by a virtual EXPO in the metaverse. EXPO will cater to B2C+B2B+B2E= B2X, or simply stated B2All.

Imagine visiting Entertainment zones, meeting and interacting with your friends at a coffee shop in real the future. Conducting business in co-working spaces without leaving one's house is the future.

So get ready!!! VR/ AR ADVENT™ EXPO is coming soon and will become a reality, thanks to Advent Galaxy

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. f/k/a TGI Advent Galaxy (TSPG) is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

