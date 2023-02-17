Searchlight Resources Lists on OTCQB Venture Market Under Ticker Symbol SCLTF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (

TSXV:SCLT, Financial)(OTCQB:SCLTF) is pleased to announce that on February 10, 2023, its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol SCLTF. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SCLT.

"Searchlight's management is pleased to commence trading on the OTCQB venture market. Listing on the OTCQB is a significant corporate development for the Company affording the Company greater visibility within the U.S. investment community and abroad. This additional exposure is expected to enhance our liquidity and increase Searchlight's exposure to institutional and retail investors outside of Canada to the benefit of all its shareholders", stated Stephen Wallace, Searchlight's CEO.

The OTCQB is a US trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

The OTCQB listing has the potential to further enhance trading volumes through an expansion of investment advisers' ability to recommend investments to their U.S. clients. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc. (

TSXV:SCLT, Financial)(OTCQB:SCLTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on battery minerals and gold throughout the province, concentrating on projects with nearby infrastructure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Stephen Wallace"
Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director
SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.searchlightresources.com or contact:

Searchlight Resources Inc.
Alf Stewart, VP Corporate Development
(604) 331-9326
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Searchlight Resources Inc.



