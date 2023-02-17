Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Twist Bioscience Corporation("Twist” or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TWST) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Twist securities between December 13, 2019, and November 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Ftwst1.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Twist’s business and operations. Specifically, as alleged in the Scorpion Report, Defendants overstated the commercial viability of Twist’s synthetic DNA manufacturing technology while engaging in accounting fraud and using unsustainable pricing to inflate the company’s true financial condition and prospects. As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of Twist’s common stock, Plaintiff and other members of the Class have suffered significant damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Ftwst1 or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Twist you have until February 10, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005001/en/