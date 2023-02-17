NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / We are excited to announce that LyondellBasell has received a Gold Medal from EcoVadis for our 2022 Sustainability Rating. This award places LyondellBasell among the top nine percent of all companies rated by EcoVadis globally in our industry for their overall sustainability performance. Our company achieved a 10-point improvement in the Sustainable Procurement pillar. The EcoVadis platform is used to assess the sustainability performance of businesses, with a global network of more than 100,000 rated companies.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from LyondellBasell on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: LyondellBasell

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lyondellbasell

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: LyondellBasell

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/738939/LyondellBasell-Awarded-EcoVadis-Gold-Medal-for-2022-Sustainability-Rating



