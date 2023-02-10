PG&E To Customers: On Valentine's Day, Let Hearts Soar, Not Metallic Balloons

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023

Roses are Red, Chocolate is Sweet.
Don't Let Wayward Balloons Cause an Outage on Your Street

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More metallic balloons are sold for Valentine's Day than any other holiday and, not surprisingly, it's also around this time of year that Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) sees an uptick in outages caused by metallic balloons drifting into overhead power lines. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, PG&E reminds its customers to make sure metallic balloons are always tied to a weight – as required by California law – and to never release them outdoors.

Pacific_Gas_and_Electric_Logo.jpg

Last year, metallic balloons caused 415 power outages across PG&E's service area in Northern and Central California, disrupting electric service to more than 210,000 homes and businesses. Unlike latex helium balloons, metallic balloons can stay inflated and floating for two to three weeks – posing a hazard to power lines and equipment even days after being released outside.

"On Valentine's Day, nothing puts a damper on a romantic evening faster than a widespread power outage. If your February 14 plans include metallic balloons, please keep them tied down with a weight. If they contact our overhead lines they can disrupt electric service to an entire neighborhood, cause significant property damage and potentially result in serious injuries," said Jeff Deal, PG&E's Vice President of Electric Distribution Operations.

Here's an example of what can happen when metallic balloons hit utility power lines: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqFm52C1n5Q

In 2022, PG&E supported a new metallic balloon law that will enhance the safety of PG&E coworkers, customers and hometowns. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 847, which allows Mylar or metallic balloons to be sold in California only if those balloons do not cause electrical faults when contacting overhead distribution lines.

The new legislation bans sales of non-compliant celebratory balloons after Jan. 1, 2027. In the meantime, PG&E reminds customers to follow these important safety tips for metallic balloons:

  • "Look Up and Live!" – Use caution and avoid celebrating with metallic balloons near overhead electric lines.
  • Make sure helium-filled metallic balloons are securely tied to a weight that is heavy enough to prevent them from floating away. Never remove the weight.
  • When done with balloons, do not release them. Puncture them several times or cut the knot and throw them in the garbage to prevent them from floating away.
  • Do not attempt to retrieve a balloon — or any foreign object — tangled in power lines or inside a substation. There can be risk of electrocution. Instead, leave it alone and call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 to report the problem.
  • Never go near a power line that has fallen to the ground or is dangling in the air. Always assume downed electric lines are energized and extremely dangerous. Stay away, keep others away and immediately call 911 to alert the police and fire departments.

About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

favicon.png?sn=SF11727&sd=2023-02-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pge-to-customers-on-valentines-day-let-hearts-soar-not-metallic-balloons-301744168.html

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF11727&Transmission_Id=202302101125PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF11727&DateId=20230210
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.