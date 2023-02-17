SAP Journey to Net Zero 2030

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Climate change is the biggest challenge that we face today. SAP Chief Sustainability Officer Daniel Schmid talks with Arik Hesseldahl, Head of SAP News, about SAP's commitment to achieving net zero emissions along our entire value chain by 2030, and how we are helping our customers in their sustainability journey.

More than a decade ago, SAP set out on its sustainability journey with the objective to create positive economic, environmental, and social impact within planetary boundaries. On that journey, SAP has committed to be a net-zero emissions enterprise by 2030. This commitment is a cornerstone of our strategy and requires transforming many functions inside and outside the company to deliver the outcomes we need for people and planet, and for a profitable, sustainable business.

