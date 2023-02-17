NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Yum! Brands



At Taco Bell, we empower our teams to be fearless, embrace different and drive change. We believe that each one of us has a story to tell.

This year's nationwide Black History Month's focus is Black Resistance - meaning how the Black community has resisted historic and ongoing oppression, which you can learn more about on blackhistorymonth.gov.

To honor and celebrate this year's focus and the Black community, we will continue to amplify their voices. We will share their stories every Tuesday in the month of February in hopes that they not only educate but inspire you to drive positive impact within your community.

But first, some Black History background... Black History Month started off as a one-week celebration founded by Carter G Woodson in February 1926. 50 years later the week was transformed into a month-long celebration of Black American history. February is the month we dedicate to celebrate and share stories about our Black team members and communities who triumphed despite ongoing challenges.

Throughout the year, we will continue sharing the incredible stories of our Taco Bell teams; the sharing and celebration doesn't stop here.

WEEK 1

Sherron H., Director Of Talent Acquisition At The Taco Bell HQ

Sherron graduated from UC Santa Barbara and is a Graduate Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority, Inc. - Theta Mu Omega Chapter. She also received her SHRM Certificate at CSU Dominguez Hills. She currently resides in southern California, is a mom to two girls and has been married for 22 years! They have a Blue Nose Pitbull named Nala that they rescued in 2020. "It was the best thing we accidentally did for our family," she said.

But when you dive deeper into who Sherron is and her passion - it all comes back to people, which made pursuing Human Resources (HR) a no brainer.

Before Sherron joined Taco Bell, she had 25+ years of experience under her belt. From leading and building recruiting teams to specializing in HR-focused programs like Talent Selection and Recruitment, Development and Engagement, and Diversity and Inclusion Training (just to name a few) ... she's had an impressive career.

Along the way, she had always heard about Taco Bell's culture, so when she received a LinkedIn message about a position in the company, she knew that it was an opportunity she had to take.

"I was immediately interested. I've been preparing my whole career to do this work... I took on extra projects, created new initiatives, joined professional organizations, earned a SHRM certification - all because I wanted to make an impact."

So as soon as she started her role at The Bell as Director of RSC Recruiting, she hit the ground running. Something that Sherron came to realize throughout her career in HR is that many people from underrepresented communities didn't apply for many roles, so she made it her goal to ensure equitable and inclusive hiring processes and she continues those efforts at The Bell.

When we asked her what Black History Month means to her, she said, "It is a time to reflect and appreciate all the many ways that Black people have contributed to this country." And when we asked about addressing the issues that impact underrepresented communities, she said, "We should address it with honesty. We have centuries of systems to undo, change will not be overnight. Honesty requires a level of discomfort for everyone. However, with action behind words, grace behind truth and a willingness to face hard facts, we can make change. A room of diverse races, genders, experience, ability, backgrounds and beliefs is a room I want to sit in."

Sherron radiates this passion and pours it into her goal of continuing to build a diverse and talented Taco Bell team all while keeping a Restlessly Creative mindset - she hopes that this is the legacy she'll be known for at The Bell. But none of that comes without investing in yourself.

"Invest in learning your role, network with others in your field and learn about the other aspects that influence your work. And never stop asking questions," she said.

Like we said before, Sherron is about the people. She believes in the importance representation plays for the communities we serve, and that motivates her and drives her passion to provide even more job opportunities that might seem challenging for underrepresented communities.

